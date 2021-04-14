Mayor Brown calls Common Council’s decision to end the school speed zone camera program ‘concerning’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been a hot topic since they were installed, but the Common Council voted 6 to 3 to send an ordinance to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown to end the school speed zone camera program.

Under the resolution, the zone cameras would be removed by September 2021, just in time for the next school year.

Also, if enacted, the bill would increase the school zone speed limit from 15 to 20 miles per hour and replace the cameras with radar speed signs.

We spoke with Mayor Brown Wednesday and he called the vote concerning and said the council needs to take another look at the data.

“I’m going to continue to talk to the council, to work with the council, to encourage them to look at the data. There’s a lot of information that’s available, and that information points to people slowing down their driving as they’re going past schools in the city,” said Brown.

Council President Darius Pridgen says this resolution is just the beginning, and there are likely other changes that will need to be made, for the safety of the children.

Mayor Brown has ten days to sign that legislation or veto it. If he vetoes the resolution, the council would need a two-thirds majority to overrule.