Mayor Brown calls Rob Lederman’s on-air comments ‘incredibly disrespectful’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s 97 Rock radio station is under fire after a recording of racist comments by hosts of the “Morning Bull” went viral. Those comments cost Rob Lederman his job.

Mayor Byron Brown called his words “outrageous and intolerable.”

During Wednesday’s “Morning Bull” show, hosts discussed how they like their toast in comparison to women’s skin tones.

They made references to well-known women of color like Serena Williams, Halle Barry and Gayle King.

Mayor Brown says those comments are “disparaging to women.”

“It was incredibly disrespectful. It went out over the airways of our community during Women’s History Month where we celebrate the accomplishments of women,” said Mayor Brown.

The station’s owner, Cumulus Media, released a statement saying Lederman’s comments are in violation of their principles.

The other “Morning Bull” hosts have been suspended.

There’s no word on if or when they’ll return.