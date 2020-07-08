Mayor Brown: Check on the elderly during heatwave

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mayor Byron Brown is reminding everyone to check on the elderly while we are dealing with this extreme heat.

Health experts say the high tempeatures can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

They say the elderly and young children are most at risk.

Mayor Brown says checking in on our senior neighbors, whether in person or giving them a call, can save lives.

“As I’ve been saying as we deal with a triple pandemic. COVID-19, racial injustice, and economic uncertainty the message is love. Love is the message. We have to be more protective of each other. We have to look out for each other more and certainly during this heatwave, we really have to look out for senior citizens in our families and in our community,” Brown added.

Just a reminder, the Buffalo and Erie County Public Libraries are open and available as cooling centers.