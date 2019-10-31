Mayor Brown, City officials provide update on potential storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Mayor’s Office has provided an update ahead of tonight’s potentially damaging winds and heavy rain.

Both the Erie Basin Marina and LaSalle Park will close to vehicle traffic and pedestrians at 8 p.m. tonight. Mayor Brown asks everyone to avoid those areas.

Trash and recycling pick-up will still happen tomorrow, but they ask residents to hold-off until 7 a.m. Friday to put garbage totes at the curb.

City crews will work to monitor water levels in area creeks and streams.

Drivers who see traffic signals that are out, treat them as a four-way stop.

Mayor Brown says residents with weather-related concerns can call 311 as early as 5 a.m.

The Mayor is also asking trick-or-treaters to stick to the recommended hours of 5-8 p.m.