BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The group Our City Action Buffalo said it filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Buffalo Common Council and Mayor Byron Brown over the city’s recently passed redistricting maps.

The group also named the Erie County Board of Elections in the lawsuit.

They said that they are seeking an injunction on this year’s new district maps, which were passed in July. They also accused city leaders of gerrymandering and disenfranchising voters.

“We are going to be asking the courts to take a look at what happened and hit the reset button and demand a new process that follows the law channels public input appropriately is transparent and gives us maps and districts that are a genuine reflection of this city and what it needs,” said local attorney Stephanie Cole-Adams.

An official court date has not been set yet.

