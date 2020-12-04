Mayor Brown confident that Buffalo will receive ‘fair number’ of COVID-19 vaccine doses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Mayor of Buffalo is gearing up for the vaccine’s arrival.

He says the New York State will handle distribution.

Mayor Brown told me he is expecting the Queen City to get a fair number of doses.

“Buffalo being the second-largest city in the state, I am sure that we will be in the position to get a representative dose of vaccine.” Byron Brown, Mayor, The City of Buffalo

The mayor says he’s offered to do public service announcements in support of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

He also accepted our invitation to get the vaccine live on News 4.