BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The mayor isn’t the only Byron Brown working in Buffalo’s government anymore.

Mayor Brown issued a statement this week defending the hiring of his son as the Buffalo Sewer Authority‘s Public Information Officer.

“As Mayor of Buffalo, I stand behind the hiring of Byron Brown, II as The Buffalo Sewer Authority’s Public Information Officer. He is an accomplished young man, who graduated from City Honors High School, the University at Buffalo and Daemen University. He spent a number of years, both studying and working in the arts and film industry, and has extensive knowledge and expertise in social media and photography, which will be an important part of the job. But today, I want to speak as a father and a parent. Michelle and I are very proud of our son, Byron. As has been reported in the media, Byron has had to deal with, face and overcome personal challenges, including the recent disclosure of a mental health episode a few years ago. What he has accomplished, both personally and professionally, is a tribute to him and I believe an inspiration to many others who face the daily challenges that my son faces.” Mayor Byron Brown

The mental health episode Brown is referring to took place in January 2021. Buffalo police say they responded after Brown II, who was 30 at the time, broke through the windows of a Linwood Avenue apartment “in an attempt to gain access to a friend’s apartment above the one he broke into,” a prior News 4 report says.

No charges were pressed by the tenants or landlords, and Brown Jr. was taken to ECMC for evaluation.

The Buffalo Sewer Authority is tasked with treating and cleaning dirty water so that it can safely be returned to rivers and lakes. It is governed by a three-person board of directors, with Oluwole McFoy serving as the board-appointed CEO and general manager since 2015.