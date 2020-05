BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The mayor of Buffalo thanked some of the city’s essential workers with a food delivery this afternoon.

Mayor Byron Brown and the public works commissioner dropped off lunch to the water workers at the Colonel Ward pumping station.

He thanked these workers for continuing to serve the city during this time of the pandemic.

The mayor says the money for this lunch came from a recent $20,000 dollar donation from the Buffalo Bisons.