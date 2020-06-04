Mayor Brown directs BPD to ban chokeholds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Prompted by protests – the City of Buffalo will be adding a new policy for its police department.

Mayor Byron Brown has directed the Buffalo Police Department to write in a policy banning chokeholds.

He said that to a crowd outside City Hall.

The mayor points out the chokehold is not taught to Buffalo Police officers in the academy but he wanted to add a policy explicitly banning it.

He says he came to the decision after having discussions with community organizers and protesters.

The press conference this afternoon was organized statewide. There was one of these in a number of cities in New York State.