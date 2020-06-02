Mayor Brown explains decision not to impose a curfew on Monday

Neither the county executive nor Mayor Byron Brown imposed a curfew last night.

Today, the mayor explained his decision not to order the people of Buffalo to stay home.

“I don’t regret the decision. We made a decision to work with the community, to trust the community. This is a difficult time for everyone. We’ve been dealing with a global health pandemic, where people have been in their homes for a long period of time,” Brown said.

He acknowledged these times are unusual and maybe more tense because of the pandemic.

The city’s curfew runs through Sunday but the Erie County curfew, at least right now, is tonight only from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.