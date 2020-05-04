Mayor Brown & Fowler’s Chocolates delivery sweet treats to frontline workers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–There’s no better or sweeter way to show your appreciation than to give the gift of chocolate.

That’s what Buffalo Mayor Brown, Fowler’s Chocolates, and several other donors are doing to bring smiles to workers on the frontlines.

They delivered 7,000 chocolate bars to healthcare workers and first responders.

Mayor Brown says the sweet treats can go a long way for those serving our community during this pandemic.

Each chocolate bar is wrapped in a brightly colored and personalized wrapper with the words “we applaud you.”