Mayor Brown hands out masks at L.B.J. Apartments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown handed out masks at the L.B.J. Apartments on Humboldt Parkway today.

The mayor says the city has received thousands of masks recently and will donate them to more housing authority developments and senior complexes in the future.

Mayor Brown says he was pleased to see all the residents of the L.B.J. Apartments wearing masks when he stopped by today.

The mayor says that he and every common council member will each receive 6,000 masks to hand out to the public.

The masks are coming from Erie County government.