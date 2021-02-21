Mayor Brown hopes Buffalo will receive federal stimulus dollars to speed up pandemic recovery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is hoping Buffalo will soon get much-needed federal stimulus money.

The current plan that lawmakers are debating in Washington could send around $300 million to the Queen City.

The Mayor tells News 4, he’s been calling for these funds since the beginning of the pandemic.

He stressed this money could go a long way to help the city.

“If that money comes, we would certainly use it to speed the recovery of the City of Buffalo, to help people who are struggling to pay rent, struggling to pay their mortgages, struggling small businesses, that have been struggling since the start of the pandemics and to invest in returning to the kind of renaissance that we were seeing prior to the pandemic.” City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown (D)

Congress is expected to vote on the next covid recovery package this week.

Mayor Brown thanked New York’s congressional delegation for fighting for stimulus money for state and local governments.