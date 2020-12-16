Mayor Brown hosts annual toy drive downtown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The City of Buffalo wants to make sure local kids get a gift for Christmas.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is hosting the annual “Toy-Joy Drop-Off.”

People are being asked to bring toys or gift cards for local kids in need to the front of City Hall.

“We want to make sure that every child in the City of Buffalo has something for the holidays this year, some kind of gift so that they know that the adults in the community care about them,” Mayor Brown said.

This is also happening tomorrow from noon to 3 p.m. This event is contactless.

All you have to do is pull up and someone will come grab the items from your vehicle.