BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is introducing plans for a new program intended to make the city safer for walkers, cyclists and drivers.

The “Safe Streets Initiative” will use $500,000 from the school zone speed camera program.

As part of this, crosswalks will be striped and traffic studies will be conducted. The Mayor also plans to get community input.

A “complete streets coordinator” will also be hired to be at the helm of the initiative.