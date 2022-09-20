BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The office for Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Tuesday that Brown has invoked eminent domain powers in an effort to save two historic properties in the Cobblestone District.

The Mayor’s office says that the properties at 110 and 118 South Park Avenue are facing longstanding code violations and the city has been pushing the owners to make repairs for more than a decade.

The Cobblestone District is a local preservation district and is certified as a neighborhood that must meet requirements set by the National Registry of Historic Places. Efforts to revitalize the area have been ongoing. They say that bringing these two homes into the fold will continue to revitalize and benefit the historical integrity of the district.

Once the eminent domain procedure is complete, the city will work to determine the fate of the structures.