1  of  2
Coronavirus
WNY can begin reopening on Tuesday Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 276 active closings. Click for more details.

Mayor Brown joins News 4 to talk what reopening will look like in the Queen City

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

As we mentioned Monday, Western New York has been given the go-ahead to start Phase One of reopening and that includes the City of Buffalo. 

Mayor Byron Brown joined us live on News 4 at 4.

We discussed what reopening in the Queen City will look like among other topics like, what can we expect as far as summer activities that haven’t yet been cancelled? And what’s your communication been like with the county executive and the lieutenant governor for how we’ll work together to make reopening happen?  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss