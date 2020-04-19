Mayor Brown joins Weekend Wake Up to talk importance of the census

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Despite the coronavirus pandemic putting most of the country on pause, the federal government is still collecting information for the 2020 Census.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown who is asking people to still fill it out, joined us on Wake Up by phone.

While the mayor’s ultimate goal is 100% to ensure the federal funding for city residents, he says he’s announcing goals like this weekend’s “Strive for 45.”

Brown says he wants to create awareness of the importance for each individual to fill out their census form.

Mayor Brown released this message Sunday morning: