Mayor Brown joins Weekend Wake Up to talk importance of the census

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Despite the coronavirus pandemic putting most of the country on pause, the federal government is still collecting information for the 2020 Census.
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown who is asking people to still fill it out, joined us on Wake Up by phone.
While the mayor’s ultimate goal is 100% to ensure the federal funding for city residents, he says he’s announcing goals like this weekend’s “Strive for 45.”
Brown says he wants to create awareness of the importance for each individual to fill out their census form.
Mayor Brown released this message Sunday morning:
As we continue to remain united in this COVID-19 crisis, and stronger because of our diversity, I am challenging all of you to take just ten minutes this weekend to fill out your Census 2020 form, and share the attached graphic with your friends and family, urging them to do the same. My goal is to boost the City of Buffalo’s census response rate to 45% by Sunday, April 19, 2020 @ 11:59 pm. I know we can do it! Currently, the City’s response rate is a little over 38%, which lags far behind the 49.4% national response rate. Without an accurate count, the City of Buffalo will lose hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding needed for community programming that will be essential in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis. Please encourage your family, friends and neighbors to complete their forms at 2020Census.gov. Thank you, in advance, for your support.”Mayor Byron Brown