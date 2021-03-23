Mayor Brown launches pilot project to build new homes on “eyesore properties”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has launched the Demolition and Infill Housing pilot project.

Work is already being done in Buffalo’s Hamlin Park neighborhood.

The main purpose of this is to wipe out decrepit properties that appear as eyesores to many and then new homes will be built on the same piece of land to replace the demolished property.

The city is partnering with Habitat for Humanity to make all of this work possible.

Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity, Teresa Bianchi said, “the new house will now be a new, safe, affordable home for a family that prior to today did not have a safe place to live. Mold, rodents, overcrowding does not allow a lot of families in our communities safely. And this program that Mayor Brown started today will see more people living in safe, affordable homes.”

The first house that is being demolished is on Brunswick Boulevard. The Hamlin Park Taxpayers Association also contributed funds to help with this project.