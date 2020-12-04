Mayor Brown looking for public input on developing Buffalo’s parks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo City Mayor Byron Brown announced a new “online survey” where city residents can leave their thoughts regarding Buffalo’s ‘Parks Master Plan.’

The ‘Buffalo Master Parks Plan’ is an initiative by The City of Buffalo, The Trust for Public Land, New City Parks and the Regional Plan Association.

Mayor Brown says these organizations are working together to bring “quality parks to every neighborhood citywide.”

The city says developing this master plan and the public’s input is important to developing a plan that reflects current demographics and lifestyles of those who will use the parks.

“Our parks are such an important community asset. The Buffalo Parks plan will continue the momentum and set the stage for the future of our world-class parks system. I encourage all residents to fill out the online survey to make their voices heard.” Byron Brown, Mayor, The City of Buffalo

You can take the survey by clicking here.

Officials say you can also participate in designing your own park by clicking here.