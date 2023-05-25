BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The potential arrival of asylum seekers in Western New York has been a hot topic recently, but according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, there is no plan at this time for them to come to the city — but that could change.

“I did speak to New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office the other day, they indicated that they had no plans to send migrants this way at this point,” Brown told News 4’s Jacquie Walker during an Ask the Mayor segment. “If they were going to send people, they would let us know.”

While there are no current plans for asylum seekers to arrive in Buffalo, due diligence has been done by the state and local officials to have options in the event. Particularly, multiple local SUNY campuses have been viewed as potential housing options for migrants.

“We do need to be prepared, but we can only be prepared with communication,” Brown said. “The level of government or the government entity that might send migrants here should communicate with the community, not only the City of Buffalo, the County of Erie, but the refugee resettlement agencies as well.”

Brown also confirmed that he does not intend to pass legislation within Buffalo that would prevent migrants from arriving in the city unlike some surrounding counties, and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced recently there would be no such legislation in Erie County, as well.

To hear more of Mayor Brown’s comments on the potential asylum seekers situation and other topics, you can watch the full Ask the Mayor segment above.