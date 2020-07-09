Mayor Brown on recent shootings: “Stop the violence”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police are investigating yet another shooting in the Queen City.

The most recent one happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday near Newburgh Avenue.

So far, there have been more than 60 shootings in the Queen City since June 1.

Mayor Byron Brown says the department needs your help solving the crimes.

“Last year before COVID-19, we got great cooperation from the public, which gave us the ability to solve a lot of shootings. This year we’re also getting good cooperation but we need even more cooperation. We need people who have any information on persons who have shot other people to call 847-2255, the police tipline,” Brown said.

Mayor Brown is also urging people to “stop the violence” because it puts everyone in the community in danger.

He says many of these shootings start off targeted, but some of them result in innocent bystanders being hurt or killed.