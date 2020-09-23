Mayor Brown, other local leaders urge Buffalo residents to fill out census

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Frustrated with previous results, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and other local leaders stressed the importance of filling out the 2020 Census.

Standing at a podium bearing the message “Everyone Counts,” Brown revealed that only 67 percent of Buffalo residents filled out the 2010 Census, leading to a loss of hundreds of millions of dollars in potential federal funding.

Brown went on to say some have estimated the loss of potential funds as more than $1 billion.

The participation rate from a decade ago is close to the participation rate in 2000, when 65 percent of Buffalo households returned their census forms by mail.

“Step up and be counted, Buffalo,” the Mayor said, emphasizing that completing the nine-question census takes, at most, five minutes.

Currently, the response rate is “hovering around 54 percent,” — a rate Brown says is lagging behind the response rate at this time during the 2010 Census submission period.

The response rate in the Broadway-Fillmore area is particularly low. In order to help people fill it out, Brown says the city will be holding events every day. Some of these will take place at the Broadway Market and the Delevan-Grider Community Center.

Those who attend an event will get a free mask.

