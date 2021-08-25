Mayor Brown recognizes world’s longest basketball game at Nardin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mental health was the main focus for a special group of local athletes – who recently broke the world record for playing the longest game of basketball.

About two dozen basketball players broke the world record at Nardin Academy earlier this month. The players joined in the challenge to raise money for and awareness of mental health resources in Western New York.

The grand total, $60,000 raised, an achievement that Mayor Byron Brown is ensuring the entire city celebrates.

The game of basketball was five days, and two minutes long.