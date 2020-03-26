Mayor Brown reminds Western New Yorkers parks are open for passive use only

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mayor Brown says he and his wife have been finding different parks around the City of Buffalo to walk every night, but he’s warning people who are also getting their steps in to only do that with members of your household.

Right now, parks across Buffalo are open for people to walk, rollerblade, and bike, but things like playgrounds and athletic fields are closed to the public.

While it seems like common sense, contact sports are also forbidden at this time.

To make sure people are obeying these rules, the City’s Department of Public Works is finding ways to get the message out there.

Mayor Brown says parks employees and Buffalo Police will be out at each park patrolling to make sure people are only using the green space for passive use.

While no one will be fined if they’re found not following park rules, they will be asked to stop or go home.