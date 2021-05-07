Mayor Brown reveals proposals for transforming Mohawk Parking Ramp

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Mohawk Parking Ramp site is going to become something different, but a final plan hasn’t been picked yet.

On Friday morning, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown revealed a number of proposals submitted for the site.

“This was not a typical request for proposals,” Brown said. “We asked potential designated developers to align with our vision of a City that views mobility as a means of achieving equity for all of our residents and to act as partners with the City to incorporate mobility solutions from the evolving field of new technologies. We also asked for proposals that fit with our Race For Place initiative to spark dynamic public and private sector developments and attractive urban spaces that will make Buffalo a place the next generation of talent will want to live and work.”

The 629-space parking ramp was built at 477 Washington St. in 1959. Here are the proposals the city has received:

A special review committee is being formed by the city. The plan is to have this committee begin reviewing the submissions by the end of May.

CB Emmanuel, BFC Partners, Carmina Wood Morris in partnership with GO Buffalo Niagara/Go Bike Buffalo

23,113 square feet of commercial space with a mix of restaurant, fitness center, flagship retail or co-working space

203 residential units, 100 percent affordable housing

285 parking spots

Visual activation of Mohawk Street and 1,100 square feet of GO Bike long-term parking facilities

Douglas Development and Antunovich Associates

Phase I – 4,500 square feet of commercial space with a mix of restaurant/cafe, an R&D lab, and ground floor retail 200 residential units with 10 percent dedicated to affordable housing 800 parking spots in total with the addition of approximately 300 spaces

Phase II – Redevelopment and adaptive re-use of the Simon properties adjacent to the Mohawk Ramp 400 new apartments with 10 percent dedicated to affordable housing



Gold Wynn and Colby Development

• 5,400 square feet of commercial space with a mix of restaurant/cafe, a tech hub, and rooftop restaurant overlooking Washington Street

• 200 residential units with 103 units dedicated to affordable housing

• 584 parking spots in total with 204 spaces for residential and 380 spaces for commercial and public use

• Integration of residential and commercial with multi-model transit spaces, namely Micro-mobility Hubs

SAA EVI, McGuire Development and Passero Associates

• 8,800 square feet of commercial space with a mix of restaurant (13th floor) and ground floor food-based amenities, incubation hub, and ground floor retail

• 233 residential units with 168 income restricted units

• 268 parking spots

• State-of-the-art building science techniques to create a 100% electric and highly sustainable building

Savarino Companies, 34Group, CJS Architects, and WGI

• 6,160 square feet of commercial space with a mix of mobility hub café and fitness center

• 168 residential units, with approximately 14% affordable units

• 489 parking spots

• Supports resident interaction with existing alternative modes of public transit, pedestrian and bike travel and it supports the city’s push toward mobility in all forms

Uniland Development Company, Belmont Housing Resources of WNY

• 8,147 square feet of commercial space

• 100 units of housing, with approximately 50% affordable units

• 146 parking spots

• Mid-rise towers including retail storefronts built with no setback to enhance vibrancy at the street level and the inclusion of only 146 total parking spaces encourages

• Multimodal transportation use and promotes decentralization of public parking with flexibility to add additional on-site spaces if necessary