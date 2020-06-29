Closings
Mayor Brown rolls out next phase of Buffalo’s reform agenda

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mayor Brown was joined by other local leaders Monday afternoon to discuss the next phase of Buffalo’s reform agenda.

Brown introduced amnesty programs aiming to help low-income residents.

The first one waives late fees for parking tickets more than a year old, and the second waives late fees/interest on delinquent water pill payments.

Another amnesty program Mayor Brown announced is the Buffalo Motorist Assistance Program. This will allow low-income residents to pay lower fines for certain violations.

These will begin on Wednesday and will run through the end of this calendar year.

