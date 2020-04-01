Mayor Brown says 14 Buffalo Police Officers have tested positive for COVID-19

1  of  4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–During a COVID-19 update, City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said 16 Buffalo Firefighters have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 40 others are on administrative leave as a precautionary measure.

Mayor Brown also mentioned 17 Buffalo Police Officers tested positive, and 20 officers are on administrative leave.

“City cleaning crews have been, and are still performing, deep cleans in all firehouses and police stations, as just one measure we are taking to protect our first responders,” Brown said.

City employees are also working hard to continue delivering services while taking steps to limit the spread of infection, according to the mayor.

He also continues to beware of scammers sharing news from the Federal Trade Commission reporting scammers are using robocalls to promise of testing kits/home vaccinations to get information.

Mayor Brown says, do not respond to those and report it to the authorities. More information is on the FTC’s website at consumer.ftc.gov.

