Mayor Brown says speed zone cameras are working to slow drivers down

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo’s mayor says 15 mph speed zones are working to slow drivers down.

Speed signs are up, so are the flashing beacons, and those cameras are fully online outside two city schools.

Mayor Byron Brown says the cameras are online outside Canisius High School on Delaware Avenue and Makowski School on Jefferson.

Brown said today, because of the speed zones, drivers are slowing way down.

The mayor says the speed zones follow complaints by hundreds of people about cars speeding near schools throughout the city.