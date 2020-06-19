Live Now
News 4 at 6
Closings
There are currently 268 active closings. Click for more details.

Mayor Brown says state laws prevent release of body cam video

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says state law is stopping the city from releasing body camera video.

He says several laws are in place that stops the city from distributing the video automatically or firing an officer automatically.

Brown says it makes things difficult, but New York is in a time of change.

“I think we’re in a period wherein the highest levels of New York State and its communities all across this state, people are calling for reform and people are listening at every level of government,” Brown said.

He says his administration will be as transparent about police misconduct as the law allows.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss