Mayor Brown says state laws prevent release of body cam video

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says state law is stopping the city from releasing body camera video.

He says several laws are in place that stops the city from distributing the video automatically or firing an officer automatically.

Brown says it makes things difficult, but New York is in a time of change.

“I think we’re in a period wherein the highest levels of New York State and its communities all across this state, people are calling for reform and people are listening at every level of government,” Brown said.

He says his administration will be as transparent about police misconduct as the law allows.