BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says Ukrainian refugees are welcome in the Queen City.

According to Brown, the federal government is planning to work with local refugee groups to give people a safe place to stay.

“We feel horrible about this terrible, senseless attack on a sovereign nation,” Brown said. “People are really suffering in Ukraine and anything that we can do to support the people of Ukraine at this time, including taking refugees, we will do that in the City of Buffalo.”

It’s not clear if any Ukrainian refugees are on their way to western New York yet.