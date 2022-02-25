BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Friday the appointment of Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia to the role of police commissioner; the appointment now goes to the Common Council to decide on signing off.

Gramaglia joined Buffalo Police in 1996, serving as an officer, lieutenant, captain, chief of B District and deputy police commissioner in 2018.

“These appointees are all dedicated public servants who exemplify the hard work and determination that

defines our City. They are committed to delivering world-class services for our community that will translate into four more years of progress, public safety, diversity, inclusion and opportunity for all,” Mayor Brown said.

In addition, Cavette Chambers was appointed Acting Corporation Counsel. She will serve as the first Jamaican-American woman in that role. She was previously appointed senior deputy corporation counsel in 2017 and has been an assistant corporation counsel in Buffalo’s Law Department since 2006.

Mary Scarpine will now work under Chambers as senior deputy corporation counsel.

Cathy Amdur has been appointed commissioner for the Department of Permit & Inspection Services. She will be the first woman appointed to this role in Buffalo. Amdur has been in city government since 2015, most recently serving as deputy commissioner of Permit and Inspection Services.

Kevin Gould will now serve as deputy commissioner of Permit and Inspection Services.

Mayor Brown appointed Christopher Savage to serve as commissioner of parking. He previously worked as a management analyst in the Executive Department of the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority. Savage also worked as chief of staff in the New York State Senate, coordinator of Mayor Brown’s Junior Impact Team and a senior legislative assistant in the Buffalo Common Council.

Current Parking Commissioner Kevin Helfer is retiring.

Mayor Brown’s appointments are pending approval by the City of Buffalo Common Council.

The following department heads have been reappointed to continue service:

• Donna J. Estrich, Commissioner of Administration, Finance, Policy and Urban Affairs

• Otis T. Barker, Commissioner of Community Services

• William Renaldo, Commissioner of Fire

• Michael Finn, Commissioner of Public Works, Parks and Streets

“Each person has served our community with distinction and is well qualified to discharge the duties of their

appointed offices. Therefore, I respectfully request that the Honorable Buffalo Common Council confirm these appointments expeditiously,” Mayor Brown added.