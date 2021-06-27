Mayor Brown separates himself from Carl Paladino as he considers write-in campaign

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sunday, Mayor Byron Brown said he’s not accepting support from Carl Paladino if he decides to pursue a write-in campaign.

“I am grateful for and humbled by the widespread support and encouragement I have received over the past several days from residents across Buffalo,” Brown wrote. “However, I want to be very clear that I did not seek – nor will I accept – support in any form, should I decide to pursue a write-in campaign, from Carl Paladino.”

Brown says he’s received support from every community in the city throughout his career.

JUST IN: @MayorByronBrown separates himself from Carl Paladino as he considers write-in. Paladino said he'd support any candidate who runs against @Indiawaltonbflo in November. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/nvI4KLiopj — Erica Brecher (@EricaBrecher) June 27, 2021

“I am thankful for the trust and confidence, which has underscored my commitment to equitable, diverse, inclusive and prosperous Buffalo,” Brown added.

Paladino asked the mayor to conduct a write-in effort last week.

“The past 16 years, we’ve had a competent City Hall doing things with competent people running the city. What’s wrong with that? Now you’re talking about bringing somebody in who brings in nothing,” Paladino told News 4.

India Walton, who beat Mayor Brown in last Tuesday’s Democratic primary, is that somebody Paladino is referring to.

Erie County election officials say she will be the only name on the ballot come November because the Republican Party nor any other party is running a candidate.

Walton’s spokesperson, Seamus Gallivan, said last week, “while Byron Brown has every right to pursue a write-in campaign backed by far-right Trump supporters like Carl Paladino, we urge him to work in the spirit of our City of Good Neighbors as we transition to a Walton Administration.”

Walton is on track to become the first female mayor in Buffalo history.