Mayor Brown suspending issuing licenses for new vape shops for six months

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Mayor Brown is issuing a six-month suspension on issuing licenses for new vape stores.

The Buffalo Common Council adopted the resolution earlier this week. Officials say the resolution requires this moratorium on the issuing of licenses while studies and investigations on vaping are ongoing.

Common Council member Joel Feroleto, who’s sponsoring the resolution says, “Residents need to know and understand the risks and potential harm associated with these substances.”

Mayor Brown says the moratorium will give city leaders time to learn about the health impacts of these vape products on residents.

The State Health Department says 10 cases of severe pulmonary disease after using vape products, including here in Western New York, were reported after the department issued an advisory about health hazards possibly related to vaping.

Anyone who uses vaping products and has concerning respiratory symptoms is recommended by the health department to stop using the product and consult their healthcare provider.