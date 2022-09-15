BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s mayor will be in Washington D.C. Thursday morning for President Joe Biden’s “United We Stand” summit.

Public safety, including providing schools, police and more with additional resources, will be at the core of Thursday’s conversations.

“Today, at the White House, President Biden is hosting the United We Stand Summit to counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety,” a fact sheet from The White House said. “The Summit will honor the resilience of communities who are healing from hateful attacks, including mass shootings, from Oak Creek to Orlando, Charleston, Pittsburgh, El Paso, Atlanta, Buffalo, and beyond.”

“The mass shooting or act of domestic terrorism in Buffalo on May 14 was motivated by hate,” Mayor Byron Brown said. “It took 10 precious lives and injured three others. We can’t let this type of thing continue to happen in the United States of America.”

Joining Brown in D.C. are Congressman Brian Higgins, Buffalo Urban League President Thomas Beauford and Zeneta Everhart, whose son was shot, and survived, during the Buffalo mass shooting.