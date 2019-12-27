Mayor Brown to crack down on “problem properties”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Nearly one month after the property was torn down, city officials announced this afternoon what the next step for 435 Ellicott Street in downtown Buffalo will be.

Legacy Development President Frank Chinicci announced today he will be purchasing 12 different properties from downstate building owner Bruce Adler.

This comes just weeks after the city had to jump in and demolish Adler’s property sitting at 435 Ellicott after the building partially collapsed.

This agreement will also force Adler to pay $105,000 back to the city to pay for that emergency demolition to prevent that from falling back on taxpayers.

Chinnici, a Buffalo resident, says his company is starting to develop plans for each property based on their needs.

“Our company has been in negotiations with Mr. Adler for the better part of four months to acquire his portfolio. a portfolio of properties which is in a very prominent area of the city of buffalo. their condition is deplorable. they have been allowed to deteriorate for many years. and we hope to be able to correct that,” Chinnici said.

Mayor Byron Brown says the issue is that these properties in deplorable conditions are not owned by the city and therefore they can only do so much.

But at today’s announcement, he had a message for building owners who don’t take care of their structures – the city will be cracking down on neglectful owners by putting a plan in place which ensures they repair and maintain any problems on their properties.

“So when these commercial property owners are screaming, and squealing, and whining, and crying – that the city is treating them badly. We want them to remember this day. I want them to remember this structure that came down. it was owned by someone. it’s not owned by the city,” Brown added.

Mayor Brown says the city’s permit and inspections department has exactly one month to put a plan in place against problem property owners.