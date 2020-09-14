Mayor Brown says BPD will launch Behavioral Health Team in October

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced the formation of the Buffalo Police Department’s Behavioral Health Team.

Brown says the team will begin work in October. It’s a collaboration between police and Endeavor Health.

Captain Amber Beyer will oversee the Behavioral Health Team, or “BHT.”

Officers, lieutenants, and clinicians will make up the BHT, Brown says.

When the team begins in October, it will be mandated that a member of the BHT is called in if a mental health call comes in to 911 in Buffalo. Until then, a lieutenant will respond to the call.

The team is a collaboration between Buffalo police and Endeavor Health. The BHT will be overseen by Capt. Amber Beyer. — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) September 14, 2020