BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown will host an online forum for people who want to start a business in the budding marijuana industry.

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes will also take part in the event. According to the Mayor’s Office, retail sales of pot are a year or two away.

The forum will begin at 6:45 p.m. To participate, join via this Zoom link.