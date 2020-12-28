Mayor Brown to reveal entertainment plans for Buffalo’s virtual NYE ball drop

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New Year’s Eve is just a few days away, and the City of Buffalo, along with the rest of the world, is gearing up to say goodbye to 2020.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown will unveil plans for the virtual ball drop set to take place downtown.

Earlier this month, officials announced that all New Year’s Eve festivities, including the ball drop, would be taking place online.

When it comes to the virtual entertainment lineup, the Mayor is expected to lay out all the details during a news conference at Noon. You can watch it on News 4 and WIVB.com.