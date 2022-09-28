BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday morning, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown will be flying to Washington D.C. to serve as a panelist for a session on gun violence.

U.S. Senator Cory Booker’s “Community-based Solutions to Enhancing Public Safety: Evidence-based Approaches to Stopping Gun Violence” session will take place during the 51st Annual Legislative Conference.

While in D.C., Mayor Brown will speak on the impact of the mass shooting in Buffalo on May 14. 10 people were killed and three others were injured during the incident.