BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday in Washington D.C., Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown will speak before the House Financial Services Committee.

Brown will be speaking about how a mass shooting financially impacts a community, noting the effects of the mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue. This will take place at 2 p.m., one day before Brown takes part in the Mayors Against Illegal Guns Summit in New York City.

“Across our country we have seen over a century of underfunding by the federal government in minority neighborhoods. This led to unacceptable increases in gun violence, crime, and generational poverty,” Mayor Brown said. “Gun violence has a lasting and negative impact on survivors, and events in childhood will have a lifelong impact on the psychological well-being and labor market participation of those involved. The mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue has the potential to harm an already economically disadvantaged community.”

The hearing at which Brown will be speaking at is called “Thoughts and Prayers Are Not Enough: How Mass Shootings Harm Communities, Local Economies, and Economic Growth.”

A live feed of this hearing can be found here.