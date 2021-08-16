Mayor Brown to submit petition to get on November ballot with “Buffalo” party

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — He wasn’t able to secure the Democratic Party nomination, but incumbent mayor Byron Brown wants to see his name on another line — the “Buffalo” party.
Brown confirmed on Monday that he is planning to submit a petition with 3,000 signatures to get on the November ballot.
May 25 was the deadline for petitions like this, but Brown is still trying to submit his name as an option for voters.
After a surprising defeat by India Walton in this year’s Democratic Party, Brown soon after announced that he would be competing for the office he’s held since 2006 via a write-in campaign.
Now, it appears he wants to make it easier for voters to know he’s an option during this year’s mayoral election.
In a recent, exclusive poll, it was found that Brown is above Walton by 10 points, when likely voters were surveyed.
