Mayor Brown unveils spending plan for upcoming fiscal year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mayor Byron Brown has unveiled his spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year.

His $534 million budget is nearly 3% higher than the one for the current year.

While Brown says some of that money will go to wage increases and pension costs, the city will still be able to lower the property tax rate for homeowners.

Mayor Brown says the city’s tax rates for homes and commercial properties is “competitive.”

“If you are looking to invest residentially and commercially, Buffalo remains the best bet around,” Brown said.

He also says the city will include funding for cultural locations including Kleinhans, the Albright-Knox, the Buffalo Zoo, and Buffalo History Museum.