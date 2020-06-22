Breaking News
Phase I of City of Buffalo police reform agenda takes effect Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mayor Byron Brown says Phase 1 of the city’s police reform agenda will take effect on Wednesday.

Starting Wednesday, Buffalo Police will issue a “stop receipt,” telling those who are stopped by police why the officer initiated the stop.

People will also have seven days to repair a vehicle malfunction before receiving a penalty.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood issued an order Monday, directing officers to issue appearance tickets for low level offenses, unless state law mandates an arrest or the individual presents a danger.

