Mayor Brown wants to put money into making the city safer as part of 2020 capital budget

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown wants to put more money into making the city safer.

He detailed his plans in the recommended 2020 capital investment plan today.

Snowplows, police and fire vehicles and buildings for those departments are what the Mayor is focused on in this plan.

He detailed that plan today as part of capital investment week.

The Mayor spoke today at Engine 25 Fire Station which he says he will recommend money in the 2020 capital budget to go toward building a new Engine 25 Station.

$500,000 will also be recommended to go toward upgrading other fire stations in the city.

Mayor Brown’s budget will also include money to buy 20 new police vehicles, two fire trucks, four new garbage packers, and three new snowplows.

He also spoke about plans for a total of $1.5 million for building a new gun range for police.

The Mayor says the goal of all the recommended investments is to make our city safer by giving police, firefighters, and the Public Works Department the tools they need to do their jobs.

The capital budget is separate from the city’s operating budget and funds.

It will be submitted to the Buffalo Common Council tomorrow.