Mayor Brown wants to spend millions to repair the city’s infrastructure

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mayor Byron Brown wants to spend millions to repair the city’s infrastructure.

His proposed 2020 capital budget outlines $9 million for fixing roads across the city. Delaware Avenue, Michigan Avenue, Walden Avenue, and Fillmore would all be repaved.

The money will also go towards improving the entertainment district and Court Street.

Mayor Brown says he wants to make Buffalo the place to live.

“My 2020 recommended capital budget will continue to invest in projects that improve safety, spur growth, and make out neighborhoods more walkable and create job opportunities for our residence,” Brown said.

The mayor will present his full proposed capital budget to the Common Council on Friday.