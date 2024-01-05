BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown will not run for Brian Higgins’ soon-to-be-vacated seat in Congress, News 4 has learned.

“After careful consideration and discussing with my family this unique opportunity to go to Congress, I have made the decision to continue to serve the residents of Buffalo as Mayor,” Mayor Brown said in a statement to News 4.

Brown said he met with Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner on Friday and informed him of his decision.

The mayor said he looks forward to continuing to work with the Democratic Committee and their endorsed candidate to fill Higgins’ spot.

This comes after Higgins, who has served in Congress for nearly two decades, announced that he was stepping down as New York’s 26th district representative. Starting next month, he’ll be the new president of Shea’s Performing Arts Center.

In terms of a potential replacement, New York State Senator Tim Kennedy announced his candidacy for NY-26 this past November. Former Grand Island Town Supervisor Nate McMurray has also indicated an interest in running, while Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said he will not seek Higgins’ seat.