Mayor Brown working to improve Buffalo’s ‘mobility’ in the 21st Century

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo’s mayor wants the future of the Queen City to be more accessible and “livable” to people who live and work here.

Mayor Byron Brown joined in an online roundtable today about “remaking” Buffalo in the 21st century.

Supporters say a proper design plan is good for equity, accessibility and economic growth.

The mayor says that plan often means undoing designs that have been in place for decades.

“Now, we must learn from those mistakes, and seize this moment by determining for ourselves, how new technologies and innovations will be employed.” Byron Brown, Mayor, City of Buffalo

A group called The Congress for New Urbanism says, cities should rely more on autonomous vehicles, bicycles and other alternatives to cars to make this vision into a reality.