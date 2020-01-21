Mayor Byron Brown holds special commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Today Buffalo’s mayor celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by saluting a tradition that’s become closely associated with Dr. King’s birthday.

Mayor Byron Brown held a special commemoration and recognition ceremony at city hall.

“20/20 Vision – The Dream Seen Clearly” celebrates the 25th anniversary of the day of service that’s held every year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Buffalo and across the nation.

Congress voted in 1994 to designate the holiday for Dr. King’s birthday as a “national day of service.”