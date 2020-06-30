Mayor Byron Brown reacts to viral video of BPD Lieutenant who was suspended by police commissioner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo’s Mayor is supporting the decision to suspend a police lieutenant, shown in a video, using a vulgarity against the woman holding the cell phone.

According to a Facebook post, this started when the woman saw several officers approach a man standing outside a 7/11, on Sunday.

In the video, Lieutenant Michael Delong is seen continuing to confront the woman recording before calling her an expletive and telling her to leave.

Mayor Brown credits the police commissioner for taking quick action.

“We want every officer to treat all people with respect and dignity. We didn’t see that with that video. It was a terrible disappointment, and Police Commissioner Lockwood took the right, immediate action, opening an investigation, immediately, suspending without pay, that officer, immediately,” Brown said.

The investigation is being handled by the police department’s Internal Affairs Division.